Good response to free NEET coaching

TIRUCHI

04 November 2020 19:50 IST

The 7.5 % reservation for entry into medical colleges has reflected in more number of students in Tiruchi district enrolling for the free NEET coaching offered by the State Government.

So far, about 600 students have enrolled for the free NEET coaching in Tiruchi district and many more are expected to join.

The reservation is of high significance since government school students who have cleared NEET can also apply to Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy.

Advertising

Advertising

Last year, 448 students enrolled for the free NEET coaching programme, said Joan of Arc, Headmistress of Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Ayilapettai, the district coordinator for the free NEET coaching.

‘We are taking efforts to reach out to parents with more information about the advantages of the government’s new legislation in the interests of students of government schools in rural parts,’ she said.

Teachers of government schools say earmarking of nearly 300 MBBS and dental seats for poor students, mostly from SC/ST and BC/MBC communities in government medical and dental colleges, has motivated them to encourage more number of students to enrol for the free NEET coaching programme.

The teachers say the parents must be sensitised to the norm that only those students who had studied from levels VI to XII in the same school will be eligible to avail the 7.5 % reservation in medical and dental seats in government colleges.

This year, for instance, there were 33 students of government schools who had the requisite cut-off to take part in counselling for medical admissions. But, 10 students were ineligible since they had secured admission from seventh standard onwards.

Amphisoft Technologies with which the government has tied up for offering the free NEET coaching conducts classes and practice tests on a daily basis in Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology for the enrolled students, has begun the coaching process. The coaching sessions, at a later point, would also encompass mock tests, unit tests and revision tests to determine the preparedness of students to face NEET.