NEET: students from central districts put up spirited show

The central districts in the State have produced a spirited show in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021.

At least three students from the central districts have scored more than 700 marks out of 720.

R. Arvind of Blossoms Public School in Thanjavur made it to the top rank in the State by securing 710 marks. About 50 candidates have secured more than 600 marks this year. Most of them have cleared NEET in the first attempt.

A student of Monfort School in Tiruchi has scored 695. Quite a few students have secured more than 650 marks in the city. Most of the top scorers have studied in private coaching centres, who had tied up with some schools affiliated with Central Board of Secondary Education in Tiruchi and Thanjavur.

“Though there were challenges in the beginning due to the absence of physical classes, I adapted to online classes gradually. It ultimately saved time and energy and helped me focus on the target,” said AVA. Abhi Nandakumar of Kamala Niketan Montessori School, who secured 680 marks.

“I took the online mock test seriously and honestly. Hard work has paid dividend,” says B. Sadhana, who had scored 641 in Tiruchi.

Though the exact number of candidates, who have cleared NEET in the region not known clearly yet, the available results show that the number of high scorer has gone up this year in spite of the hurdles caused by the pandemic in attending physical classes.

At the same time, it is observed that it has not gone well for the average and below average students.

“We notice that the number of high scorers has gone up in Tiruchi and Thanjavur than the pre-pandemic period. Most of them were dedicated and self motivated,” says R.V.S. Muralidhar, founder, Seekers, a coaching institute for competitive examinations in Tiruchi.

He said that though the pandemic threw physical classes out of gear for most part of 2020-21, it came good for self-motivated students, who made use of the opportunity well by learning through online. But the online education miserably failed to help the average and below average students, who required intense physical coaching.

A representative of another coaching institute in Tiruchi observed that the performance of candidates from the State, especially in Tiruchi, in NEET has been increasing in each passing year. Many have adopted to online education as well.