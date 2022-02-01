NEET quota: Govt. school students in Tiruchi fall short

Coaching with Tamil learning material planned to accelerate success rate

With only nine students in Tiruchi district securing admission to MBBS and BDS programmes for 2021-22 in government and private colleges under 7.5% reservation criteria, school heads have set their sights on better coaching for NEET to improve performance.

Of the nine students, just five have been allotted admission in government medical colleges. Two each have been sanctioned seats in self-financed MBBS and self-financed BDS programme.

The success rate has halved this year in the district from 18 last year. Tiruchi has lagged far behind Pudukottai district, which has produced 34 successful candidates from government schools, of whom 19 have secured admission in government medical colleges.

Other neighbouring districts that have either equalled or surpassed the success rate of Tiruchi comprise Tiruvarur with nine and Thanjavur with 11 candidates, six of whom secured admission in government medical colleges, two in self-financed MBBS and three in self-financed BDS programme.

Statewide, the success rate has been the highest in Salem (74) followed by Dharmapuri (33), Pudukkottai (31), Thiruvallur (26), Tiruvannamalai (24), Chennai, Tiruppur and Kancheepuram (20 each), Villupuram (19) Erode, Tenkasi and Madurai (18 each), Cuddalore (17), Karur (13), Namakkal (12), Tirunelveli (11), and Theni (10).

The classroom teaching on which students are entirely dependent for NEET training in English could not be carried out due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Since it is apparent that districts where NEET training was conducted with Tamil learning material had a better success rate, the same approach will be replicated in Tiruchi this year, Joan of Arc, Headmistress, Government Higher Secondary School and Tiruchi district coordinator for free NEET coaching, said.

The attention on top performers will be enhanced this year for accelerating the success rate in medical admission under the quota, she added.