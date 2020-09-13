NEET held with safety protocol in place

NEET 2020 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) for entry into medical colleges was conducted in compliance with safety protocol at 22 locations in Tiruchi district on Sunday.
Students started assembling at the centres hours in advance making it easy for the support staff to facilitate staggered entry of students to the exam halls. Support staff were enlisted in large numbers for conduct of the exam by the National Testing Agency.
At the Samadh Higher Secondary School in Khaja Nagar in the city, for instance, there were about 220 staff deployed for facilitating 780 candidates to appear for the exam.
Out of 9,499 candidates allotted for Tiruchi centre, 7,797 students turned up well in time for the three-hour exam.
There were 1,702 absentees, and 82% attendance was registered, Tiruchi Coordinator of NTA C.J.Chacko said.
