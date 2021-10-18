Neeraj Chopra lays foundation stone for new hostel in NIT-T

Tiruchi

Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Javelin Gold medallist - Tokyo 2020, laid the foundation stone in virtual mode for ‘Amethyst’ the 506-seater boys hostel at National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi with a pep talk for students on Sunday.

“Everyone has a dream or a craze in life which gives happiness; one has to put in hard work with sincerity and dedication to succeed, the Olympic gold medallist said, citing his own instance of succeeding through these traits. Mr. Neeraj was appreciative of the importance given by NIT-T for sports and games.

In her address, Mini Shaji Thomas, NIT-T Director said that sports was an integral part of NIT-Tiruchi activities, and said that the institution has been performing well in inter-NIT sports meets.

Kumaresan, Dean - Students' Welfare, said the tradition of naming hostels after precious stones and gems signifies a motivation to the students to shine in their lives.