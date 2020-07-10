NEEDS beneficiaries exempt from training
TIRUVARUR
The State Government has exempted the mandatory training for the young first generation entrepreneurs to avail term loan assistance through New Entrepreneur-cum-Enterprise Development scheme till March 31, 2021.
Hitherto, on successful completion of the NEEDS training component, the aspirants will be assisted to get term loan from banks/the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited to set up manufacturing or service enterprises with subsidy.
Stating that ₹123 lakh has been allotted to Tiruvarur district for disbursement as subsidy to 13 entrepreneurs for setting up of manufacturing units or establishing service enterprises during 2020-21, Collector T.Anand called upon the interested younger generation entrepreneurs to approach the District Industries Centre on the Collectorate campus for further information before applying for the assistance through the www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in.
