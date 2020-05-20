Needle left in baby’s thigh, allege parents

Parents of a newborn claimed a needle was left inside the baby’s thigh when she was given vaccination soon after birth. They are said to have found the needle after over 70 days and rushed to file a complaint at the Manapparai Government Hospital where the baby was born.

Thamaraichelvi, wife of P. Pichandavar of Maravanur was admitted to the labour ward. On March 9, she gave birth to a baby. Hours later, the infant was given an injection on her thigh and the doctor told us it was a vaccine, said Mr. Pichandavar. As the baby suffered from jaundice and the wife was anaemic, they were discharged seven days later.

On returning home, the baby continued to cry non-stop, the parents said. “She was suffering from fever and would cry all the time and did not even sleep well,” he said. They took the baby to a Primary Healthcare Centre at Maravanur on March 25 when they noticed that the thigh where the vaccine was administered was swollen. The nurses at the PHC said that the fever, swelling and crying was normal after a vaccination. They asked us not to worry, he said.

On April 25, the couple took the baby to the Maravanur PHC again for second vaccination as they were unable to travel to the Manapparai GH during the lockdown. Nurses ignored the swelling and said that the second injection would be administered on the other thigh. “We asked them to check the swelling but they ignored our pleas,” he said.

On Wednesday, the couple was bathing the baby when Tamaraichelvi squeezed the swelling and saw a needle protruding from the baby’s skin, said Mr. Pichandavar. “When we put some more pressure, a half-an-inch long needle came out of her thigh. The baby writhed in pain so that we rushed her to the Manapparai GH,” he said. At the GH, officials asked for a written complaint. They then asked us to go to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for treatment, he added.

The couple and the baby were later sent to Tiruchi on a ‘108’ ambulance.

Doctors at the Manapparai GH said that an internal inquiry into the matter has been ordered. “The family did not come to GH even once after they were discharged in March. If a needle was in the body for over 70 days, it would have caused severe infection. However, an investigation is on,” a senior official at the Manapparai GH said.