Needamangalam police nab a suspect after opening fire

The Needamangalam police arrested Mano Nirmalraj, 30, a known delinquent, by opening fire at him when he attempted to evade arrest on Friday.

The Needamangalam police were directed to execute pending arrest warrants and check the movement of anti-social elements in their area. Mano Nirmalraj was spotted near a Tasmac outlet at Aadhanur on Friday and when the police tried to nab him in connection with a murder case, he brandished a weapon at them, and attacked sub-inspector Santhoshkumar and constable Vignesh. The accused inflicted wounds on Mr. Vignesh.

Meanwhile, the sub-inspector fired in the air and asked the suspect to surrender. When Mano Nirmalraj attempted to flee the spot, the sub-inspector shot at his leg. Later, the accused was taken to the government hospital, the police said.

In another case, a ‘fugitive’ broke his left hand while attempting to flee the police on Friday at Koraiyar in Koothanallur police station limits.

According to the police, Ilamaran of Koraiyar was arrested in connection with a case of damage to public property in 2019. He failed to appear before the court and hence an arrest warrant had been issued.

When the police went to Koraiyar to arrest him, he took to his heels, ran into the Vadakovanur channel regulator, and fell down. He has been admitted in the Government Hospital, Mannargudi, the police added.