ADVERTISEMENT

Need to raise awareness of advantages of higher education stressed

March 13, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The need to create awareness of the advantages of pursuing higher education has been highlighted by Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, V. Kamakoti.

Distributing degree certificates at the 15th Convocation of Maruthupandiyar College of Education held here on Monday, he pointed out that only 50% of school students take up higher education and said school teachers should create awareness among the pupils of the advantages of pursuing higher education.

He called upon the students to get acquainted with the New Education Policy’s provisions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating in the ceremony, Thanjavur Ramakrishna Math Adhyaksha, Swami Vimurthananda highlighted the values of education and exhorted the students to pursue knowledge with passion.

Secretary and Managing Trustee, Maruthupandiyar Institutions, K. Maruthupandiyan and others participated in the ceremony, according to a college release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US