Need to raise awareness of advantages of higher education stressed

March 13, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The need to create awareness of the advantages of pursuing higher education has been highlighted by Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, V. Kamakoti.

Distributing degree certificates at the 15th Convocation of Maruthupandiyar College of Education held here on Monday, he pointed out that only 50% of school students take up higher education and said school teachers should create awareness among the pupils of the advantages of pursuing higher education.

He called upon the students to get acquainted with the New Education Policy’s provisions.

Participating in the ceremony, Thanjavur Ramakrishna Math Adhyaksha, Swami Vimurthananda highlighted the values of education and exhorted the students to pursue knowledge with passion.

Secretary and Managing Trustee, Maruthupandiyar Institutions, K. Maruthupandiyan and others participated in the ceremony, according to a college release.

