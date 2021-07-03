Need to promote organic farming stressed

The need to promote organic farming was stressed by State Development Policy Council member and Mannargudi MLA T.R.B. Raaja on Saturday.

The SDPC member, while inaugurating the harvest of poongkar variety paddy crop cultivated at Rishiyur R.K.M Organic Farm near Needamangalam, said traditional paddy varieties should be preserved and cultivated in order to build a healthy society.

Giving a brief outline on the medicinal qualities of poongkar rice, Mr. Raaja stressed the need to promote such traditional paddy varieties and called upon the farming community and nature lovers to create awareness of the advantages of consuming organically grown produce among the public.

Farm founder Umaiyarasi Senthil said the medicinal qualities of poongkar rice, raised in about five acres, would help women maintain good health, particularly during pregnancy.

The drought-resistant and tall paddy crop was normally cultivated in Ramanathapuram district and could also be grown in areas receiving low rainfall. The standing crop was sowed in March, she added.

C.M.A. Rajiv, State coordinator, Nel Jayaraman Traditional Paddy Variety Protection Centre, Aadhirengam, Thiruthuraipoondi Taluk, and others participated in the event.