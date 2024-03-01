Need to preserve dugongs in Palk Bay stressed at the workshop

March 01, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department organised an Interdepartmental Coordination Workshop on dugong conservation here on Friday.

The participants were enlightened about the need to preserve the endangered species and their (respective departments) roles in ensuring that Palk Bay is a conducive place for the survival of dugongs.

The resource persons gave a brief note on the ecological condition prevailing in Palk Bay where around 150 endangered dugongs were spotted, the effective ways to preserve and enhance the seagrass present in adequate quantity along Mallipattinam coast in Thanjavur district and the neighbouring Pudukottai district coastal belt since dugongs feed on seagrass and the climate change impacts macrophytes and possible ecological implications.

Pamphlets on dugong preservation were distributed among representatives of fishermen residing along the Mallipattinam coast who were present at the workshop.

Thanjavur Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat inaugurated the workshop. Officials from Revenue, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Fire and Rescue departments took part in the workshop.