Need to check wastage of farm produce

Speakers stressed the need for innovative methods to check wastage of agricultural and horticultural produce at a national seminar on ‘Advances in bulk grain storage and smart sensor and IoT applications in warehouses’ at the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology here on Friday.

S.Uma, Director, ICAR – National Research Centre for Banana, Tiruchi, highlighted huge wastage in food supply chain and large migration of farm workers due to crop failure.

There was a need for new scientific innovations by tapping IoT for reducing human drudgery and bridge the manpower gap in farm sector. IoT interventions needs to be extended to horticultural crops as their wastage was more than 25%.

Measures have to be taken to reduce the post-harvest losses to ensure food security. She released a sensor developed by the IIFPT to monitor grains and other produce stored in warehouses.

C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, IIFPT, explained the functional mechanism of smart sensor developed by the IIFPT in collaboration with Brunel University of London, UK and a leading engineering manufacturer in UK. Stating that storage losses of food commodities was around 10% in our country, measures have to be taken to monitor and control the losses.

Monitoring the real-time status of food grain in warehouses was very important part in supply chain. Temperature and humidity values in micro-environment around food grains were the most crucial parameters for safe storage of food products.

A mobile App has been developed for the convenience of end users to update the real time temperature and relative humidity of the grain stored. The App will notify alerts when grains reach critical temperature and moisture. This intervention would help farmers, millers and traders, he said.