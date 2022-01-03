TiruchirapalliTHANJAVUR 03 January 2022 20:40 IST
Need for good food habits for pregnant women stressed
An awareness camp to sensitise pregnant women to the need for nurturing good food habits was held here on Monday.
Expectant mothers who took part in the programme at Meenakshi Hospital here were told that regulation of both physical and mental health was necessary along with adoption of good food habits for having a healthy baby.
