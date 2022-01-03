Tiruchirapalli

Need for good food habits for pregnant women stressed

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR 03 January 2022 20:40 IST
Updated: 03 January 2022 20:40 IST

An awareness camp to sensitise pregnant women to the need for nurturing good food habits was held here on Monday.

Expectant mothers who took part in the programme at Meenakshi Hospital here were told that regulation of both physical and mental health was necessary along with adoption of good food habits for having a healthy baby.

