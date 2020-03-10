‘Need for bioinformatics programmers to develop inter-disciplinary software’

Tiruchi Chapter of Computer Society of India conducts technical lecture programmes every second Tuesday on BHEL premises, according to its chairman R. Selvaraj.

By conducting such programmes of emerging relevance for the benefit of the academic community, CSI-Tiruchi Chapter has been receiving the Best Chapter Award and the Best Electronics Newsletter Award since 2014, he said.

Presiding over a workshop on ‘Bioinformatics using Perl’ conducted at Bharathidasan University Technology Park in association with University College of Engineering, BIT Campus, Anna University, Tiruchi, Mr. Selvaraj said the workshop covered two primary focus areas in bioinformatics, central dogma of molecular biology and bioinformatics using Perl programming language.

Resource persons pointed out that bioinformatics being an interdisciplinary field developed methods and software tools for understanding complex biological data such as genetic codes. As an interdisciplinary field of science, it combined biology, computer science, information engineering, mathematics and statistics to analyse and interpret the biological data.

Developments in the fields had direct implications on key issues related to health care, medicine, genetic disorders, development of agricultural products, renewable energy and environmental protection. At present, the bioinformatics research community required bioinformatics programmers to develop inter-disciplinary software, they said.

Inaugurating the workshop, Gopinath Ganapathy, Registrar, Bharathidasan University, provided insights into humanoid, digital universe, automation, robotics, skin replacement therapy, human parts production and electronic tree growth.

N. Gopalaswamy, Director, Dalmia Bharat, also addressed the participants comprising 85 faculty members, research scholars and students from various engineering, arts and science colleges.

G. Annapoorani, head, Computer Science and Engineering department, University College of Engineering, spoke on the central dogma of molecular biology.

The participants were engaged in hands-on training in perl programming and basic bioinformatics programmes.

Other speakers included S. Ravimaran, Principal, M.A.M. College of Engineering, D. Senthilkumar, Hon. Secretary of the chapter, and N. Rajasekaran, vice-chairman.