Necessary oxygen stock available in Pudukottai: Minister

Minister for Law S. Regupathy on Wednesday said that necessary oxygen stock was available in Pudukottai district. Liquid oxygen was being procured every day and provided to patients in need, Mr. Regupathy told reporters after inspecting the Government Hospital at Aranthangi. The number of RT-PCR tests have been scaled up to identify those affected by COVD-19, he said and added that several patients affected by the viral infection had been cured due to the steps taken by the State government.

Even as COVID-19 vaccine was being administered to the general public in various areas in the district, public awareness was being created on the importance of administering the vaccine. The Minister said 66 COVID-19 patients were currently undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Aranthangi for whom nutritious diet and proper medical care were being provided.

Mr. Regupathy said necessary steps would be taken to upgrade the Government Hospital at Aranthangi into headquarters hospital adding that measures would also be taken to make sure that CT scan facility was available on all days for patients requiring them. Mr. Regupathy later inspected the COVID Care Centre established at the Aranthangi Government Polytechnic College. District Collector P. Uma Maheswari and officials accompanied the Minister during the inspection, an official release said.