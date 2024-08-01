Nearly one lakh cusecs of water diverted in Kollidam

Nearly one lakh cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water was diverted into the Kollidam from Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) near Tiruchi on Thursday in the wake of heavy discharge of water into the Cauvery from Karnataka and Mettur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The realisation at Upper Anicut was 1.33 lakh cusecs around 4 p.m. on Thursday. Of this, 98,120 cusecs was diverted into the Kollidam and the rest flowed in the Cauvery, downstream the Mukkombu barrage. The realisation is set to rise as the discharge from Mettur rose up to over 1.65 lakh cusecs on Thursday evening.

Flood warnings have been issued for people living along the Kollidam in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, and other delta districts. Most bathing ghats on the Cauvery in Tiruchi, including the one at Amma Mandapam, were barricaded by the police as a precautionary measure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heavy discharge triggered some anxious moments for the Water Resources Department as the Kollidam river bund suffered erosions at a couple of vulnerable places – near Kariyamanickam and Keezha Anbil in Tiruchi district. Acting swiftly, the officials started reinforcing the bunds with stone boulders. According to sources, the reinforcement work was completed at Keezha Anbil and was continuing at Kariyamanickam by evening on Thursday.

Vertical slips were reported on the river bund at both the places in 2022 when there was heavy discharge in the Kollidam. The WRD had detected the erosions in time then and reinforced the bund with stone boulders. According to sources, the river bund had suffered some erosion close to the same spot. The WRD proposal to execute a flood-mitigation project at an estimate of ₹12 crore is pending approval.

Kollidam bridge closed

ADVERTISEMENT

The heavy discharge left a high tension power transmission tower tilting dangerously near the new Kollidam bridge in the city on Thursday morning, forcing the police to close the bridge for traffic for some hours as a precautionary measure.

The closure of the bridge in the forenoon caused severe traffic snarls around the No.1 Tollgate, one of the major gateways to the city and the Chennai-Tiruchi Bypass through which the vehicles were diverted. Teams of traffic police personnel deployed at the Tollgate roundabout and along the bypass intersections struggled to regulate traffic, until the bridge was reopened for traffic later in the afternoon.

A bed protection wall, built by the State Highways Department a few months ago to prevent soil erosion on the pile foundations of the bridge, is believed to have been damaged as the flow in the river started rising. However, sources said the wall was believed to have been dislodged but said that the extent of the damage would be known only after the water receded.

With the samba paddy cultivation yet to begin in the delta region, the heavy discharge in the Kollidam, and the Cauvery as well would help fill a slew of lakes, including the Veeranam lake, and recharge the groundwater. A substantial portion of the water would, however, run off into the sea.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.