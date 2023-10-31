HamberMenu
Nearly 25 % of people in T.N. using cloth bags, says Minister

Many shops and business establishments have begun to use cloth bags, says Meyyanathan and appeals to people to desist from using plastic carry bags

October 31, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
The government has been promoting use of manjappai as part of an effort to fight the plastic menace.

The government has been promoting use of manjappai as part of an effort to fight the plastic menace. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Environment Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan on Tuesday said that nearly 25% of people in the State are using yellow cloth bag after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the Meendum Manjappai scheme in December 2021. 

The scheme was well received and the government was promoting the use of cloth bags to bring about a change in the mindset of the people and to reduce use of plastic bags, Mr. Meyyanathan said.

Speaking to journalists in Pudukottai, Mr. Meyyanathan said many shops and business establishments in the State had begun to use cloth bags and appealed to the people to desist from using plastic carry bags in order to protect the environment.  Officials of the corporations, municipalities and town panchayats and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had seized banned plastic products and imposed fines.

The officials had teamed up with environmental and social activists in carrying out campaigns against the use of plastic carry bags. Steps will be taken soon to collect the used plastic items for recycling, the Minister said. 

Mr. Meyyanathan appealed to the people to use green crackers for the Deepavali festival to protect the environment. 

