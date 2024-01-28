Nearly 25 crore Indians pulled out of poverty in the last 10 years: R.N. Ravi

January 28, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

After Independence, some people and families had become wealthy by talking about poverty eradication and leaving a large number of people impoverished, said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in Nagapattinam on Sunday.

Speaking at the event organised by Tamil Seva Sangam, Mr. Ravi said he was shocked to see abject poverty in Tamil Nadu even today. “Our country is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Despite Tamil Nadu being one of the most developed States in the country, it is very painful to see many people living in abject poverty. I have visited a few villages here, and the living conditions are extremely miserable,” he said.

The per capita income of Tamil Nadu stands at more than ₹2.75 lakh, he said, adding, “But when I see people living in the villages here, I suspect their per capita income is only about ₹40,000.”

He said that after Independence, everyone hoped that within a short period, we would be able to eradicate poverty and make people happy and prosperous. “However, we started developing in a manner that created a lot of inequalities. Some people and families became super rich and made a fortune by talking about poverty eradication and leaving a large number of people impoverished. This model of development is called the ‘Darwinian model’, where the clever take the wealth and the innocent remain in poverty. This model created inequality, imbalance, and tensions in our society.”

He said that for the past 10 years, the country had been building itself with a new and inclusive human-centric model, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Under this model, more than 25 crore people have been pulled out of poverty. But, I doubt whether the benefits of schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, reached the people in the villages of Tamil Nadu.”

Mr. Ravi urged the fishermen and villagers to play an active role in nation-building and come forward with confidence.

Before the event, he visited G. Palanivel, a survivor of the massacre that took place at Keezhvenmani on December 25, 1968, at the latter’s residence in Nagapattinam district. He interacted with Mr. Palanivel for some time and eventually left for the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni, where he offered worship.

Later, the Governor interacted with the residents of Nambiyar Nagar and Jeeva Nagar. After Mr. Ravi’s visit, Mr. Palanivel told mediapersons that he had urged the Governor to take steps to create employment opportunities for graduates and build houses for people living below the poverty line in Keezhvenmani village.

