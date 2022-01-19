Nearly 2,000 positive cases

Tiruchi

19 January 2022 20:34 IST

The central districts on Wednesday reported 1,960 fresh COVID-19 cases. Two deaths were reported in the region - both in Tiruchi, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur continued to report a large majority of the cases in the region. On Wednesday, Tiruchi reported 580 and Thanjavur 459.

The other seven districts in the region reported less than 200 cases each. A total of 184 persons tested positive in Tiruvarur, 154 in Karur and 140 in Mayiladuthurai. In Pudukottai, 128 patients reported positive, and in Nagapattinam 124. Perambalur district registered 103 COVID-19 cases and Ariyalur 88.