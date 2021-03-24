Nearly ₹1 crore found inside gunny bag seized near Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

24 March 2021

A flying squad seized the cash, found near the Pettavaithalai check post on Tuesday night

A Flying Squad seized unaccounted for money amounting to ₹99.73 lakh that was found inside a gunny bag near the Pettavaithalai check post in Tiruchi district on Tuesday night.

Acting on information from the police, Flying Squad members rushed to the spot and found the money, in ₹500 notes, and seized it immediately. Four persons, who had come in a car and were apparently standing close to the spot from where the cash was seized, were called in for an inquiry following a suspicion that it could have been meant for distribution to the public.

Information about the seizure of cash was immediately conveyed to the Income Tax Department officials. Official sources said the incident took place between 8.30 p.m. and 9 p.m. when some passers-by informed police personnel deployed at the Pettavaithalai check post on the Tiruchi-Karur national highway regarding a verbal altercation among a few persons that was taking place nearby. Police found four persons standing close to a car that was parked there at that time. They reportedly told the police that those who were involved in the altercation had fled the spot.

The police also found a gunny bag nearby and on finding the huge amount of cash inside, they alerted the Flying Squad. The Returning Officer of Srirangam Assembly constituency, Nishant Krishna also visited the spot.

The cash was brought to the Srirangam taluk office where it was counted. The four persons, who were called for the inquiry at the taluk office, claimed that the cash did not belong to them, said official sources. The car which was found at the spot apparently had an AIADMK flag on it. It was reportedly registered in a name of one Ramamurthy.

Official sources said information on the seizure of the unaccounted for cash has been conveyed to the Income Tax Department officials who visited the taluk office.

The source of the unclaimed money and where it was being taken was not known immediately, officials said. Police sources said they were yet to receive any formal complaint regarding the seizure.

A detailed report regarding the seizure of unaccounted for money would be submitted to the District Collector who is also the District Election Officer, the sources said.