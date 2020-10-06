NE monsoon: block-wise panels formed

NAGAPATTINAM

06 October 2020 23:25 IST

Coordination committees comprising officials of various government departments as members have been formed in eight blocks in Nagapattinam district to deal with vagaries of northeast monsoon.

At a meeting held on Tuesday, chaired by C. Munianathan, Commissioner, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, and District Monitoring Officer, senior officials of the district administration said 53 most vulnerable areas and 374 vulnerable areas in the district had been identified.

Also, about 955 locations had been identified to accommodate people displaced by floods, Mr. Munianathan said.

There would be 6,430 first responders, including 653 women, to attend to the displaced people. Separately, 2,020 first responders had been nominated for safeguarding livestock.

The district administration was equipped with 95,300 polythene bags, 28,700 sand bags, 471 units of sand, and 20,380 causirina poles to mitigate the impact of the NE monsoon.

Collector Praveen P. Nair, Special Officer of Mayiladuthurai district R. Lalitha, Additional Collector, DRDA and senior officials of PWD, TANGEDCO, Highways, Agriculture, Fisheries, Health, Animal Husbandry and Local Administration departments were present.