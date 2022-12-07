NDRF teams arrive in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur

December 07, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With the cyclonic storm expected to bring heavy rainfall, the district administrations in delta region are gearing up to handle possible emergency situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have arrived in Nagapattinam and Thanjavur. Fishermen in the coastal areas have been advised against venturing into the sea.

Nagapattinam Collector A. Arun Thamburaj interacted with the 25-member NDRF team from Arakkonam camping at Government Arts and Science College in Sellur on Wednesday.

Another 25-member NDRF team has arrived in Thanjavur.

The district administrations have established 24-hour emergency control rooms and the public can reach the authorities by dialling the toll-free number 1077. Meetings of the District Disaster Management Committees have been held to discuss the precautionary measures.

Cyclone shelters, relief centres and equipment for rescue and relief operations have been kept ready, officials said.

Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said 251 relief centres, 14 multi purpose shelters and seven cyclone shelters had been kept ready. About 4,500 first level responders were also in a state of preparedness in the district.

In Mayiladuthurai district, four multi-purpose evacuation centres, 11 cyclone shelters and 346 temporary shelters have been kept ready. About 4,500 first responders are in a state of preparedness. Three teams of officials have been formed under officers in the rank of sub-collectors in each of the four taluks in the district to supervise precautionary measures and evacuation, search and rescue and shelter maintenance. A NDRF team from Arakkonam has already arrived in the district and has been stationed at Sirkazhi, an official release said.