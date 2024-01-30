ADVERTISEMENT

NDRF holds rescue and relief work demonstration for students in Karaikal 

January 30, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

NDRF personnel conducting awareness programme among schoolchildren on disaster management in Karaikal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from Arakkonam conducted drills to raise awareness among school and college students and industrial workers in Karaikal district on disaster management.

Sources said a 12-member team of NDRF personnel from Arakkonam and trained personnel from the Department of Disaster Management, Government of Puducherry, had jointly conducted demonstrations to school and college students, industrial workers, and members of the general public to create awareness about rescue and relief operations during natural calamities.

The NDRF personnel organised mock drills in various schools and colleges in the district for the past 10 days and explained to the students on standard operating procedures to be followed while carrying out rescue and relief operations during disasters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US