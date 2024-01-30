NDRF holds rescue and relief work demonstration for students in Karaikal 

January 30, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from Arakkonam conducted drills to raise awareness among school and college students and industrial workers in Karaikal district on disaster management.

Sources said a 12-member team of NDRF personnel from Arakkonam and trained personnel from the Department of Disaster Management, Government of Puducherry, had jointly conducted demonstrations to school and college students, industrial workers, and members of the general public to create awareness about rescue and relief operations during natural calamities.

The NDRF personnel organised mock drills in various schools and colleges in the district for the past 10 days and explained to the students on standard operating procedures to be followed while carrying out rescue and relief operations during disasters.