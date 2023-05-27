NCPCR to hold benches in Pudukottai

May 27, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), R.G. Anand, on Thursday, said that the commission would conduct benches in Pudukottai and act on complaints regarding child rights violations.

Speaking to the reporters after inspecting the All Women Police Station here, Mr. Anand said that the commission has planned to conduct benches in the presence of all relevant department officials in the Pudukottai district in the first phase as it is being identified as one of the backward and remote districts in the State.

“The objective of the bench is to receive complaints concerning the violation of child rights and to ensure the child gets solution immediately,” he said.

A detailed investigation in connection with Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s allegation of forced virginity tests (two-finger tests) on minor girls was conducted, and the team would submit its findings to the commission in soon, Mr. Anand added.

