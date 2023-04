April 07, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI;

Member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights R.G. Anand inspected the Government Observation Home on East Boulevard Road here on Friday.

The facilities for the children, the quality of food, and facilities to monitor the health of the inmates, were among those inspected by him. Accompanied by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mr. Anand met some of the inmates and interacted with them.