NCPCR member asks T.N. government to check absentee records in public exams

April 07, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights member, R.G. Anand has exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to explore avenues to check absenteeism among students appearing for the public examinations.

Addressing the media after inspecting the Government Children’s Home for Boys, Thanjavur on Friday, the NCPCR member (Child Psychology), Dr. Anand pointed out that in Thanjavur district alone 836 students failed to turn up for Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations which commenced on April 6.

Observing that 836 is not a small figure, he called upon the State Government to focus on the issue and come out with plans to prevent such absenteeism in the future.

Incidentally, in the same district a girl opted to take up the examinations amidst mourning the demise of her father, Dr.Anand pointed out and urged that activities such as spreading of wrong information among children through social media, particularly about NEET, should be avoided since it would create psychological pressures on them.

Regretting the fact that more than 1,000 children belonging to the tribal communities at two specific places in Thanjavur district have not been enrolled in the schools, he said that the District Administration would look into this issue to figure out the exact reason for the non-enrolling of children for school education.