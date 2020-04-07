NCPCR asks the State to ensure safety of orphaned children

The State government should take all possible steps to ensure the safety, security and well being of orphaned, abandoned children during the curfew enforced in the wake of spread of COVID-19, member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), R. G. Anand, said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Hindu after visiting a few tribal settlements at Pachamalai hills, Mr. Anand said that the nationwide curfew had raised serious concern over the safety and security of vulnerable children, who were currently without family or institutional care.

While fulfilling the need of food and shelter to them, it was important to ensure physical distancing so as to avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus. The State government had been asked to set up exclusive home quarantine for children in all districts to house the children of persons with symptoms of COVID-19.

Home quarantines have been set up in all districts, except six. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his team had responded well in ensuring the safety of abandoned children, he said.

Mr. Anand added that a special drive should be carried out to collect details on the whereabouts of runaway children. The Child Welfare Police Officer (CWPO) should monitor if any such children were there in their respective police station’s jurisdiction. The services of Childline could be used to identify such children and bring to the notice of CWPO for further action. Whenever children were found, the CWPO should record the details of each child and the details should be sent to the concerned Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

“The spread of COVID-19 virus has thrown up new challenges on safeguarding destitute children. The State government should take adequate steps to protect the children,” Mr. Anand said.

He had been visiting various districts to study the status of children, who were quarantined and given institutional protection. The concerned agencies should be sensitised on destitute children in streets. If the children were found alone, they should be produced before the CWC for further action. If they were found to have fever, cold or breathing difficulties, they should be subjected to COVID-19 test immediately.

Mr. Anand said that the intuitions that sheltered the destitute should carry out disinfectant drive periodically to prevent the children contracting the virus. Emphasis should be on extending adequate care to children in tribal settlements. Door-to-door enumeration should be conducted to assess the health status of children in tribal settlements.