NCC units of Tiruchi Group observe International Day of Yoga

NCC cadets of Government Higher Secondary School, Rameswaram, performing asana near the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Nine National Cadet Corps units falling under the NCC Group, Tiruchi observed the International Day of Yoga on Tuesday involving institutions and students from various districts.

As many as 10,055 senior division, senior wing, junior division and junior wing NCC cadets from various schools and colleges from 13 districts including Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram, Ariyalur and Theni participated in the International Day of Yoga organised at 163 locations.

A group of NCC cadets of the Government Higher Secondary School, Rameswaram coming under the 9 TN Battalion NCC, Karaikudi of Tiruchi NCC Group performed ‘asanas’ in front of the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple at Rameswaram.

A total number of 392 alumni NCC cadets also participated in the events. NCC Officers, Associate NCC Officers, Permanent Instructor Staff and civilian staff took part in the events, according to Colonel Sunil Bhatt, Group Commander, NCC, Tiruchi.