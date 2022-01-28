NCC Training Academy to come up at Olaiyur

TIRUCHI

28 January 2022

National Cadet Corps-Group -Tiruchi gets five acres for the facility

The State government has allotted about five acres of land at Olaiyur to the National Cadet Corps-Group -Tiruchi for setting up a training academy.

The NCC Group-Tiruchi with nine battalions trains around 20,000 cadets each year.It has been functioning from a rented building since 1996. The NCC offices have shifted on many occasions. Due to non-availability of dedicated space, the NCC was facing problems in conducting organised training and firing for the cadets.The NCC recently acquired a firing simulator for Army cadets and a flight simulator for training the Air Wing cadets. But there were problems in housing the simulators within the present facility. The above points were projected to the State government for the last three years. Finally, the State government has allotted the land at Olaiyur.

The NCC plans to send a proposal to the State government to build the NCC Training Academy with facilities such as indoor firing range, simulator room, obstacle course, parade ground, office buildings and accommodation to house 600 cadets at any point of time. Once the Academy comes up, the NCC would be able to conduct all their training, including NCC camps, from a single place, a press release from the NCC Group-Tiruchi said.