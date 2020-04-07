NCC cadets roped in to ensure personal distancing

NCC cadets of various city colleges have been involved to assist the City Police at public places in ensuring personal distancing and in queue management.

A total number of 59 senior division NCC cadets were deployed from Monday in this task as part of exercise ‘Yogdan’ to fight against COVID-19 pandemic spread.

Thirteen former NCC cadets have come forward voluntarily in assisting the city police enforcing the prohibitory orders. The cadets have been deployed at places such as Gandhi Market, Palakkarai, Cantonment and K. K. Nagar, NCC authorities said.