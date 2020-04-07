NCC cadets roped in to ensure personal distancing

NCC cadets of various city colleges have been involved to assist the City Police at public places in ensuring personal distancing and in queue management.
A total number of 59 senior division NCC cadets were deployed from Monday in this task as part of exercise ‘Yogdan’ to fight against COVID-19 pandemic spread.
Thirteen former NCC cadets have come forward voluntarily in assisting the city police enforcing the prohibitory orders. The cadets have been deployed at places such as Gandhi Market, Palakkarai, Cantonment and K. K. Nagar, NCC authorities said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.