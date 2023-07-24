July 24, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

NCC Cadets of the Rockfort Group, Tiruchi displayed their exceptional skills and bagged several medals in various events at the 48th State -level shooting competition that was held at the Madurai Rifle Club. The 13-day contest concluded on Sunday. The cadets of Rockfort NCC Group bagged a total number of 19 medals in individual and team events.

Cadet A. Vidhya Shri of 8 TN Battalion NCC Kumbakonam won six gold medals and one bronze medal, while cadet S. Arun of 34 TN (I) Coy NCC, Thanjavur, clinched one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Cadet R. Anu Priya of 4 TN Girls Battalion NCC, Tiruchi bagged one bronze medal.

Cadets from the 2 TN Battalion NCC, Tiruchi demonstrated remarkable improvement over the previous year’s performance. Company Sergeant Major M. Lakshmanan of Periyar EVR College, Tiruchi, bagged two gold medals, while Sergeant C. Jerlin Blessy of Bishop Heber College won two silver and one bronze medal.

Cadet P. Kaavithan of Bishop Heber College College, Tiruchi, secured two silver medals. Rockfort NCC Group Commander Colonel Sunil Bhatt complimented the Rockfort NCC Group shooting team for their exemplary performance and their dedication.

Majority of the medal winning cadets would participate in the 14th south zone shooting competition to be held at Kochi next month.

In a press release issued here on Monday, Officer Commanding 2 TN Battalion NCC, Tiruchi Lieutenant Colonel Arun Kumar, nodal officer at the group level for the shooting competition, said that the NCC Group was confident that their cadets would continue to make their mark at the regional level representing the NCC with pride and excellence.

The achievements of the Rockfort NCC Group cadets were a testament to the organisation’s commitment to nurturing talent, instilling discipline and promoting sportsmanship among youth, he added.

