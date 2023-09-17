NCC cadets of 11 districts get comprehensive training in drill, battle craft, field craft

September 17, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A total number of 515 NCC cadets from nine NCC units coming under the Rockfort NCC Group, Tiruchi participated in the 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp - cum-RDC Training I Camp that concluded near Tiruchi on Sunday. The participants in the camp, organised at the local Anna University campus by the 2 Tamil Nadu Battalion NCC, Tiruchi, were from Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Karaikudi, Sivaganga, Dindigul and Madurai districts.

The camp’s objective was to prepare the cadets for the upcoming RDC Inter Group Competition scheduled in October in Madurai. The training programme encompassed a host of aspects such as drill, cultural activities, Flag Area, Best Cadet and more.

The camp was led by a team of six experienced Army officers who worked tirelessly to enhance the cadets’ skills and abilities. The camp was conducted under the guidance of Camp Commandant Lieutenant Colonel Arun Kumar who is also the Commanding Officer of 2 Tamil Nadu Battalion NCC, Tiruchi.

The participating cadets received comprehensive training in drill, weapon handling, field craft, battle craft, health and hygiene, live firing and disaster management. Physical training was a core component of their development. Attending Annual Training Camp is a mandatory requirement for the cadets to appear in their certificate examination.

The Rockfort NCC Group Commander, Tiruchi Colonel Sunil Bhatt visited the camp on September 14 and expressed satisfaction with the high standards of training provided. The valedictory function was held at the Anna University campus on Saturday in which T. Senthil Kumar, Professor and Dean of the Anna University took part and commended the hard work of the cadets and the seamless execution of the camp, a press release from Camp Commandant Lieutenant Colonel Arun Kumar said.