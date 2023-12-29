ADVERTISEMENT

NCC cadets get trained in battle craft during annual camp at Perambalur

December 29, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 10-day combined annual training camp that concluded in Perambalur on Friday saw NCC cadets being given comprehensive training in battle craft, field craft and other skills. Cadets from various districts, including Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, and Madurai took part in the camp that was held at the Thanthai Hans Roever College in Perambalur from December 20.

The primary objective of the annual camp was to prepare the candidates for the upcoming certificate exams for school and college cadets in February or March 2024. As many as 300 cadets from four NCC units, who participated in the camp, were given comprehensive training covering drill, weapon handling, field craft, battle craft, health and hygiene and disaster management besides firing. The Perambalur Fire and Rescue Services department conducted a demonstration to prepare the cadets as first responders. 

Sunil Bhatt, NCC Group Commander, Tiruchi, visited the camp recently and expressed satisfaction with the high standards of training provided. The camp was conducted at the college after a gap of 10 years. The college management commended the cadets hard work and seamless execution during the course of the camp which was organised by the 2 TN Battalion NCC, Tiruchi, a press release from the Camp Commandant Colonel Arun Kumar said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / students

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US