NCC cadets get trained in battle craft during annual camp at Perambalur

December 29, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The 10-day combined annual training camp that concluded in Perambalur on Friday saw NCC cadets being given comprehensive training in battle craft, field craft and other skills. Cadets from various districts, including Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, and Madurai took part in the camp that was held at the Thanthai Hans Roever College in Perambalur from December 20.

The primary objective of the annual camp was to prepare the candidates for the upcoming certificate exams for school and college cadets in February or March 2024. As many as 300 cadets from four NCC units, who participated in the camp, were given comprehensive training covering drill, weapon handling, field craft, battle craft, health and hygiene and disaster management besides firing. The Perambalur Fire and Rescue Services department conducted a demonstration to prepare the cadets as first responders.

Sunil Bhatt, NCC Group Commander, Tiruchi, visited the camp recently and expressed satisfaction with the high standards of training provided. The camp was conducted at the college after a gap of 10 years. The college management commended the cadets hard work and seamless execution during the course of the camp which was organised by the 2 TN Battalion NCC, Tiruchi, a press release from the Camp Commandant Colonel Arun Kumar said.