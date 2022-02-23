NCC cadets felicitated

Meritorious NCC cadets were felicitated by NCC Group, Tiruchi, here on Wednesday.

Colonel C. Elavarasan, Group Commander, NCC Group, Tiruchi, gave away medals and certificates to cadets who represented the State at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, best firers and mountaineers.

Col.. Elavarasan exhorted them to lead a disciplined life, a release said..

Cadets studying under Bharathidasan University would get credits for NCC as elective subject from the next academic year, he said adding that efforts were on to construct an NCC Training Area to benefit cadets in the region.