NCC cadets felicitated

NCC cadets of Rockfort NCC Group, Tiruchi, who had taken part and excelled in Republic Day Camp 2020 at New Delhi and other all-India camps in various events were felicitated at a function organised here on Thursday.

Certificates and trophies were presented to the cadets in recognition of their achievement at the function that was organised by the Rockfort NCC Group, Tiruchi. NCC cadets of Army and Air Wings participated.

Addressing the cadets after presenting them with the certificates and trophies, P. Manisankar, Vice Chancellor, Bharathidasan University said NCC was an important organisation which was helping in nation building.

Training in the NCC helps the young minds to develop their confidence level to face problems and excel in life, he further said.

Rockfort NCC Group, Tiruchi Group Commander Colonel C. Elavarasan said that more number of NCC cadets should join the armed forces and serve the country. Group Commander Elavarasan presented the banner given for the major unit of the Rockfort NCC Group to 8 TN Battalion NCC, Kumbakonam.

The trophy for the minor unit was given to 3 TN Air Squadron (Tech) NCC, Tiruchi.

The Permanent Instructional Staff, Associate NCC Officers and staff of NCC were also felicitated on the occasion. Commanding Officer, 3 TN Air Squadron (Tech) NCC, Tiruchi Wing Commander C. Gunasekaran, Commanding Officers of different units of Rockfort NCC Group and Cauvery College Principal Dr. V. Sujatha were present on the occasion.

A press release said 11 cadets of NCC Tiruchi Group headquarters had participated in the Republic Day Camp 2020 held at New Delhi and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Directorate secured the overall third position.

Four cadets of NCC Tiruchi Group headquarters had participated in the Prime Minister’s NCC Rally held at New Delhi. Two cadets of Tiruchi Group had participated in mountaineering course. Cadets of NCC Group Tiruchi had also taken part in the All India Vayu Sainik camp held last year at Jodhpur in Rajasthan