NCC cadets felicitated

Five NCC cadets and an NSS volunteer of Bishop Heber College, Tiruchi, who represented Tamil Nadu at the 71st Republic Day celebrations held in New Delhi recently, were honoured by the college on Tuesday.

Flight Cadet R. Reshma, attached to 3 TN Air Squadron NCC, Tiruchi, who received the All India Best Cadet medal and a baton at the PM NCC Rally conducted a couple of days after the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, was presented with honorarium of ₹5,000 at the felicitation function held on the college premises.

Rt. Rev. D. Chandrasekaran, Bishop of Tiruchi-Thanjavur Diocese, honoured Flight Cadet Reshma with a shawl. The honorarium was given by former Principal and NCC Officer of the College D. Swamiraj.

D. Paul Dhayabaran, Principal, C. Gunasekaran, Wing Commander, 3 TN Air Squadron NCC, Tiruchi, and C. Dhanapal, Dean of Extension Activities, were present.

Other cadets at the rally, M.A. Deepan, who was parade commander of the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Directorate, Flight Cadet C. Abishek and M. Balaji and R. Samuel, and NSS volunteer M. Sameena Banu, who took part in the march past on Republic Day, were also felicitated.