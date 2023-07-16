NCC cadets excel in shooting contest

July 16, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

NCC cadets from the Rockfort NCC group, Tiruchi, who represented the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Andaman Nicobar Islands NCC Directorate in the Inter - NCC Directorate shooting competition held at Thiruvananthapuram recently showcased their exceptional marksmanship and bagged medals.

Seven cadets from the Rockfort Group, Tiruchi including four cadets from the 2 TN Battalion NCC Tiruchi were part of a group of 16 cadets who represented the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Andaman Nicobar Islands in the 12-day shooting contest.

The fierce contest witnessed participation of NCC cadets from across the country with the Tamil Nadu NCC Directorate as a whole securing the second position in the overall standing by winning two gold medals and three bronze medals in various shooting events.

All three bronze medals were bagged by the cadets of the Rockfort Group, Tiruchi. Cadet Senior Under Officer M. Balaji of 2 TN Battalion, NCC Tiruchi from the Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchi bagged two bronze medals, while cadet C. Siva of 8 TN Battalion, NCC, Kumbakonam earned one bronze medal.

The cadets of the Tamil Nadu NCC Directorate are to be felicitated during a special ceremony to be held at Chennai on July 17 upon their return from Thiruvananthapuram, a press release from Lieutenant Colonel Arun Kumar, Officer Commanding 2 TN Battalion NCC Tiruchi said.

The Rockfort NCC Group, Tiruchi acknowledges the immense support provided by the trainers, mentors and the NCC organisation as a whole. Such victories not only enhance the reputation of the Rockfort Group but would also serve as an inspiration for future generations of NCC cadets, the release added.

