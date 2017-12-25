NCC cadets embark on cycle rally from Tiruchi to Rameswaram

A team of NCC Air Wing cadets of National College, Tiruchi embarked on a week-long cycle rally from here to Rameswaram on Friday to spread awareness of the importance of education.

A total number of 25 cadets attached to 3 TN Air Squadron (Tech) NCC, Tiruchi, are taking part in the rally that was flagged off by Colonel Sivanathan, Group Commander, Rockfort NCC Group, Tiruchi. Colonel Sivanathan will lead the team on cycle throughout the rally.

The participating cadets will cover around 30 villages en route where they will organise drama, skit and short talk on educational awareness. The cadets will cover a distance of 500 km in six days and the rally will culminate on December 27 on the unit premises here. The rally will provide an opportunity for the participating cadets to spread the message on the significance and values of education, Wing Commander C. Gunasekaran, Commanding Officer of 3 TN Air NCC Sqn (Tech), Tiruchi, said .