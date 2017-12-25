Tiruchirapalli

NCC cadets embark on cycle rally from Tiruchi to Rameswaram

NCC Air Wing cadets who have embarked on a cycle rally from Tiruchi to Rameswaram on Friday.

NCC Air Wing cadets who have embarked on a cycle rally from Tiruchi to Rameswaram on Friday.   | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

To spread awareness of the importance of education

A team of NCC Air Wing cadets of National College, Tiruchi embarked on a week-long cycle rally from here to Rameswaram on Friday to spread awareness of the importance of education.

A total number of 25 cadets attached to 3 TN Air Squadron (Tech) NCC, Tiruchi, are taking part in the rally that was flagged off by Colonel Sivanathan, Group Commander, Rockfort NCC Group, Tiruchi. Colonel Sivanathan will lead the team on cycle throughout the rally.

The participating cadets will cover around 30 villages en route where they will organise drama, skit and short talk on educational awareness. The cadets will cover a distance of 500 km in six days and the rally will culminate on December 27 on the unit premises here. The rally will provide an opportunity for the participating cadets to spread the message on the significance and values of education, Wing Commander C. Gunasekaran, Commanding Officer of 3 TN Air NCC Sqn (Tech), Tiruchi, said .

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 3:21:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/ncc-cadets-embark-on-cycle-rally-from-tiruchi-to-rameswaram/article22274127.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY