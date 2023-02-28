NCC cadets display their skills in inter-unit shooting competition

February 28, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As many as 110 NCC cadets from various units participated in the Rockfort NCC Group Inter-Unit Shooting Competition held near Tiruchi on Monday and Tuesday. Cadets from NCC battalions in Tiruchi, Dindigul, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur took part in the competition which witnessed an impressive display of skill and sportsmanship.

The best three cadets in the boys and girls categories were awarded medals. The Best Unit trophy was awarded by Colonel Sunil Bhatt, Group Commander, Rockfort NCC Group to Colonel Ramneik Goswami, Commanding Officer, 2 TN Battalion NCC, Tiruchi, the champions of last year’s competition as well. The winners were chosen based on their accuracy, precision and consistency in shooting.

In a press release, Lt. Colonel Arun Kumar, Administrative Officer, 2 TN NCC Battalion, said the competition provided a platform for the cadets to showcase their skills and talents in a competitive environment. It also served as an opportunity for the cadets to learn from each other and develop their leadership and teamwork skills.

