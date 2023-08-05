NCC awareness programme held at Pudukottai Government Arts College for Women

August 05, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A NCC awareness programme was conducted at the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Government Arts College for Women at Pudukottai on Wednesday.

Colonel Rajnish Pratap, Commanding Officer, 9 TN NCC Battalion, Karaikudi addressed the students regarding the career opportunities in the Indian Army with a presentation.

He cleared the doubts of the students during an interaction with them at the end of the programme. More than 100 students from the second and third year participated in the programme, a press release said.