NCB searches pharmacies in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR

28 December 2021 19:25 IST

Pharmaceutical outlets in Thanjavur have come under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

According to sources, NCB received information that contraband products were being sold to school and college students in the form of chocolates through pharmacies. An NCB team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, NCB, Thanjavur Zone, Bharath and Health Inspector, Thanjavur, Vimal Raj inspected around 10 pharmacies.

Advertising

Advertising