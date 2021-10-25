NCB busts drug syndicate; three arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a drug syndicate and seized 620 grams of hashish oil, 21.48 grams of hashish and 221 grams of magic mushroom (psilocybin) honey in Pudukottai and Coimbatore. Three persons have been arrested on charges of smuggling these narcotic substances.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of NCB, Madurai Sub Zone, intercepted a domestic courier parcel suspected to contain hashish oil at Pudukkottai. After prolonged surveillance, two residents of Pudukottai who came to receive the parcel were nabbed. On examination, the parcel was found to contain hashish oil. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the main receiver was from Coimbatore and he too was arrested.

A search at the house of the kingpin subsequently resulted in the recovery of 21.48 gms of hashish and 221 gms of magic mushroom honey. Magic mushrooms contain a chemical called psilocybin, which is misused by drug addicts for intoxication, Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director, NCB, Chennai, said in a press release.

The accused have confessed to trafficking drugs for distribution in Pudukkottai and other parts of South India, he added.

Smuggling of such drugs through courier parcels was on the rise as the NCB and other law enforcement agencies were maintaining vigil to prevent trafficking through other modes. Fake identity documents were being used to book the parcels, so tracking persons booking/receiving the parcel became difficult, the NCB said.