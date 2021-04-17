Nayak period inscription found in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR

17 April 2021 18:56 IST

A Nayak period stone inscription has been found at a school situated on North Street in Thanjavur.

Th inscription was found during renovation of one of the buildings on the campus of Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Nursery and Primary School. On being informed by V. Panchapakesan, school management representative, Mani. Maran, Tamil Pundit, Saraswathi Mahal Library, Thanjavur, inspected the inscription along with his associates G. Thillai Govindarajan and G. Jayalakshmi.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Maran, in a press release, said the 15-line inscription standing 3.5 feet in height belonged to the period of Nayak kings who ruled Thanjavur between 1535 and 1675 AD and referred to a donation made to Singaperumal temple, which was believed to have existed originally in Srinivasapuram and shifted to Palliagraharam area during the Nayaks rule for some reason.

Though the inscription carried symbols such as sangu and chakra, there was no mention of the year or name of the donor.

The inscription read that anybody acting against the nandavanam and poonthottam donated to the temple would be deemed to have committed the sin of killing a cow on the banks of the Ganges.

Mr. Maran said the stone inscription could have been left behind when the temple was shifted from Srinivasapuram.