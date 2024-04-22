GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Navy chief visits his alma mater in Thanjavur, reminisces about his kindergarten days

The Navy chief donates ₹5 lakh to the Sacred Heart Nursery and Primary School in Thanjavur where he studied from kindergarten to Class V

April 22, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar relived his school days at the Sacred Heart Nursery and Primary School Thanjavur on Monday.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar relived his school days at the Sacred Heart Nursery and Primary School Thanjavur on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar on Monday donated ₹5 lakh to the Sacred Heart Nursery and Primary School, his alma mater, in Thanjavur.

The Naval Chief presented a cheque for the amount to the school management during his visit as an alumni where he had his primary schooling from kindergarten to Class V.

The Admiral said the institution had laid a strong foundation for his education and subsequent professional career. The school had taught him the values, virtues, and the spirit of teamwork.

Earlier, the Navy chief was given a grand reception at the gate by the school staff. He was received with poorana kumbam as he alighted from his official vehicle and offered sandal paste, vermilion, and sweet with a sprinkling of rose water.

Admiral Hari Kumar went around the premises, spent time in the classrooms, and sat on a small bench reminiscing his school days. The school authorities had arranged an exhibition of photographs of the events in which he had participated during his school days.

Earlier in the day, he had visited Sri Brihadeeswarar Temple, a world heritage monument, in Thanjavur.

