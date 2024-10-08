Kolu, an integral part of Navarathri, the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddesses Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswathi, has enlivened residences and public spaces in the city.

Families have been engaged in arranging their doll collections in attractive ‘sets’ or themed displays on tiered shelves as part of the ongoing festival. Handicraft showrooms and roadside stalls have been doing brisk business in Kolu dolls in Tiruchi. Some offices and educational institutions have also set up kolu displays in keeping with the spirit of Navarathri.

“Since we are focusing on sports education in a major way, we have opted for the theme of ‘Fit India Movement’ in addition to our usual kolu display of religious idols,” D. Prasanna Balaji, vice-principal, National College, told The Hindu.

Approximately 300 dolls have been kept on display in a traditional step platform, along with a recreation of sports arenas on the side at the college’s indoor stadium. “This is an ideal way to teach our students about our culture. We have always adopted a special theme for each display since we began celebrating Navarathri on campus 10 years ago,” said Mr. Balaji.

“Navarathri is a time for women to showcase their creativity and talent, and an occasion to visit one another’s homes with their children. Beyond the sacred rituals associated with the nine days, Navarathri helps to foster unity among people,” said Jambaga Ramakrishnan, a charter member and past district chairperson of Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi.

Ms. Ramakrishnan’s home has elaborate displays of over 500 dolls that have been set up across two halls by her daughter-in-law Supraja and granddaughters Ananya and Maanya. Embroidered pictures depicting scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata by Ms. Ramakrishnan are also part of the arrangements.

“I took up Kolu doll displays from my mother-in-law, and now my daughter-in-law has taken over from me. Navarathri Kolu is shared through generations,” said Ms. Ramakrishnan.

Dolls made of clay, wood and Plaster of Paris are part of the Kolu display at the residence of the Balakrishnans. “A wooden idol of Lord Ganesha is the biggest in our Kolu doll display this year. Though we have over 1,000 figurines in our collection, we have displayed only around 300,” said Mr. Balakrishnan.

