‘Navaratham’ conductors receive ticketing machines to avoid delay in issuing tickets

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation-Kumbakonam has introduced ticketing machines in an attempt to expedite the process of issuing tickets at bus halts for passengers travelling by conductor-less ‘navaratham’ bus services on the Tiruchi-Salem route.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move comes in the wake of complaints from a section of commuters over long running time due to delays in issuing tickets to passengers by conductors at each halt.

The ‘navaratham’ services with nine halts (1-9) on the route were introduced by both the Kumbakonam and Salem divisions of TNSTC recently. The buses do not have conductors on board. Instead, conductors are posted at bus halts to issue tickets to passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, 15 buses of TNSTC-Kumbakonam, which were operating on the route as 1-2-3 services (with three halts) have now been converted into 1-9 services. Each of these buses are running ‘four singles’ on the route every day.

However, regular users complain that the running time is very long. Normally, the buses covered the distance in three hours; but the new services took four hours and more as the conductors took 5-10 minutes to issue the tickets at each stop and hand over trip sheets to the driver after tallying the collections, they complain.

Forty buses have been converted as ‘navaratham’ services by both Tiruchi and Salem divisions. Regular users are also not able to board/alight at TVS Tollgate in Tiruchi. This causes much hardship to a large number of people.

When contacted, a senior TNSTC official in Tiruchi said the 1-9 services were introduced based on public request for more halts to the 1-3 services and there were some teething troubles. Ticketing machines have been given to the conductors from Thursday to issue the tickets faster and avoid any delays. “All issues have been sorted out,’ he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.