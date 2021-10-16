Navalpattu Viji held under IT Act

Police on Saturday arrested Navalpattu S. Viji alias Vijayakumar, 50, of Poolangudi colony in Navalpattu on the charges of uttering derogatory remarks against Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education and in charge of DMK Tiruchi district (south).

According to sources, Viji posted several messages on WhatsApp and Facebook on January 29 against Mr. Poyyamozhi and his style of functioning.

Viji also posted a voice message threatening him.

Acting on a complaint lodged by M. Mariappan, 42, of Guntur, Navalpattu police registered a complaint against Viji under sections 505 (II) (criminal intimidation), 294 (b) (using obscene words) of Indian Penal Code and 67 (posting obscene message) of IT Act.

Viji, who was believed to be a loyalist of K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, was suspended from the DMK a few months ago for anti-party activities.