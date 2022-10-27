Naval team calls on fishermen undergoing treatment at Nagapattinam

ADVERTISEMENT

NAGAPATTINAM An Indian Navy team led by Captain Vishal Gupta, Commanding Officer of INS Adyar, called on the group of nine fishermen, who were on board the mechanised vessel against which warning shots were fired recently by a Naval patrol vessel in Palk Bay, and are undergoing treatment at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Nagapattinam on Thursday.

Captain Vishal Gupta held inquiries with the fishermen who had alleged that they were beaten up by the Naval personnel in the incident in which one among them was shot at. The injured fisherman was admitted for treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital Madurai.

Accompanied by personnel of Coastal Security Group, the Naval team also inspected the mechanised boat berthed at the Nagapattinam Harbour. The team was reportedly shown 47 bullet shots on the boat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vedaranyam Marine police had registered an attempt to murder case against unnamed Naval personnel in connection with the shooting incident.